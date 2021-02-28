Post-mortems of three Cork brothers complete in suspected murder-suicide

The post-mortems have been completed on the three brothers who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Mitchelstown, Cork Cork.

Gardaí have said the results of the post mortems will not be released for operational reasons.

Two of the brothers were found dead at their family farm in Curraghgorm, near Kildorrery on the Mitchelstown to Mallow road.

The alarm was raised at about 12.30am on Friday when the daughter of one of the brothers made a distressed call to gardaí to say that her father, who had called to the farm earlier, had been killed at the farm.

Gardaí searched the property and found the body of Paddy Hennessy, 60, in a yard near the farmhouse.

He had sustained serious head and facial injuries.

They found the body of Willie Hennessey, 66, in a shed near the farmyard a short time later. He had suffered similar injuries.

Brother Johnny Hennessy, 59, was found later that day a few kilometres away at the River Funchion, with investigators believing he died by drowning, after a search for his vehicle throughout the morning.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any persons who may have information in relation to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who has any information should contact investigating Gardaí at Mitchelstown Garda Station on 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.