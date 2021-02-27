Covid-19 vaccinations to begin  at Munster Technological University

Up to 2,500 people are expected to be vaccinated at the Munster Technological University (MTU) in the coming weeks, as GPs begin their first round of Covid-19 vaccinations at the centre today.
Approximately 350 people will receive their first doses of the vaccine this Saturday at the Bishopstown campus, with the centre catering for patients aged 85 and over from GPs from practices across Cork city and East Cork.
Over the course of the next six weekends, 2,500 people aged 70 and over are expected to be vaccinated at the MTU centre.
While the majority of people receive their vaccines at their GPs’ own surgeries, the vaccination hub at MTU provides for some GPs to administer the vaccine as efficiently as possible.
At a later date, the centre will also be used as a community vaccination centre, vaccinating the general public by appointment only.
When the centre is fully operational, it will have up to 40 booths and the capability to vaccinate up to 3,000 people a day.
Preparations for a network of public vaccination centres across Cork are progressing according to the HSE.
There are plans for such centres also at City Hall in the city centre; Pairc Ui Chaoimh; Mallow GAA club and West Cork, alternating between Clonakilty GAA club and Bantry Primary Care Centre.