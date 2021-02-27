Covid-19 vaccinations to begin  at Munster Technological University

Up to 2,500 people are expected to be vaccinated at the Munster Technological University (MTU) in the coming weeks, as GPs begin their first round of Covid-19 vaccinations at the centre today.

Approximately 350 people will receive their first doses of the vaccine this Saturday at the Bishopstown campus, with the centre catering for patients aged 85 and over from GPs from practices across Cork city and East Cork.