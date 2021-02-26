Gardaí investigating body found in Limerick city apartment

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was discovered at about 1.30pm on Friday afternoon
Gardaí have said their enquiries are ongoing. File Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 18:25
David Raleigh

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of the body of a man at an apartment in Limerick city. 

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was discovered inside an apartment about 1.30pm on Friday afternoon.

The apartment at McGarry House on St Alphonsus Street, which is run by the Novas charity, is part of a long-term residential service offering supported tenancies to people who have experienced homelessness.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí attended the scene of an incident on Alphonsus Street in Limerick this afternoon, February 26, at 1.30pm. 

"A male was discovered deceased in a residence, and his body has been removed to Limerick University Hospital for a post-mortem.” 

Gardaí said their enquiries were ongoing.

gardaiplace: limerick
