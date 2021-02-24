Cork councils warn waters from heavy rain may take days to wash away

Cork City and County councils have warned that even though the weather warnings have now expired, the high levels of rainfall means water will take a few days to wash through river systems.
A number of roads remain closed across Cork City today including the Cloghroe Road, Lee Road, Inniscarra Road and Carrigrohane Road.
Waters in the Lee, Shournagh and Bride Rivers will continue to be very high for a number of hours.
In Cork County, many previously closed roads have since reopened. A full list of remaining closures can be found here -https://mapalerts.corkcoco.ie/en/gismap.
Flood barriers were put in place in Mallow and Fermoy. Park Road in Mallow and Bridge Street in Fermoy will remain closed until water levels recede further.
Motorists, cyclists and walkers have been advised to take care as spot flooding may still be found in certain areas and are urged not to enter flooded areas.
If people must make essential journeys across the city or county today they are advised to also be on the lookout for fallen debris or trees.
Both councils say they will continue to monitor and assess the impact of the significant rainfall.