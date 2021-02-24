Cork councils warn waters from heavy rain may take days to wash away

Both councils say they will continue to monitor and assess the impact of the significant rainfall.
Cork councils warn waters from heavy rain may take days to wash away

A car making its way through the floodwater next to the flooded town park in Mallow, Co Cork after the River Blackwater broke its banks. . Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 12:33
Greg Murphy

Cork City and County councils have warned that even though the weather warnings have now expired, the high levels of rainfall means water will take a few days to wash through river systems.

A number of roads remain closed across Cork City today including the Cloghroe Road, Lee Road, Inniscarra Road and Carrigrohane Road.

Waters in the Lee, Shournagh and Bride Rivers will continue to be very high for a number of hours.

In Cork County, many previously closed roads have since reopened. A full list of remaining closures can be found here -https://mapalerts.corkcoco.ie/en/gismap.

Flood barriers were put in place in Mallow and Fermoy. Park Road in Mallow and Bridge Street in Fermoy will remain closed until water levels recede further.

Motorists, cyclists and walkers have been advised to take care as spot flooding may still be found in certain areas and are urged not to enter flooded areas.

If people must make essential journeys across the city or county today they are advised to also be on the lookout for fallen debris or trees.

Both councils say they will continue to monitor and assess the impact of the significant rainfall.

Read More

Rough sleeper rescued from rising floodwaters in North Cork

More in this section

Thousands in East Cork facing 'weeks' of boil water notice Thousands in East Cork facing 'weeks' of boil water notice
Five families seek inquests into nursing home deaths Five families seek inquests into nursing home deaths
'He's after ruining his family's life' Una Ring says stalker's family need support 'He's after ruining his family's life' Una Ring says stalker's family need support
Cork councils warn waters from heavy rain may take days to wash away

Rough sleeper rescued from rising floodwaters in North Cork

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 20, 2021

  • 16
  • 27
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 45
  • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices