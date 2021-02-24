CUH forfeits €186k worth of claims to VHI over paperwork delays 

Cork University Hospital had to forfeit claims totalling €186,000 to the VHI in 2019 as a result of delays by consultants in completing paperwork on patients.

An audit on CUH’s accounts carried out by the HSE found consultants failed to file details on 22 claims within the required timeframe of nine months of the treatment.

The audit report from February 2020, which was released under freedom of information legislation, also found that CUH’s accounts overstated revenue and bad debt expense as a result of its process for cancelling and re-issuing invoices raised in error.

The HSE said the principal objective of the audit was to provide CUH management and the South/South West Hospital Group with the assurance that control procedures in relation to bad debt at the hospital were in place and operating effectively.

However, the audit report found the control environment at CUH was “limited”.

Under the terms of a memorandum of understanding with the VHI, the HSE is reimbursed with 70% of each claim fully submitted prior to finalisation of the claim, while the remaining 30% is paid once all invoices are submitted within nine months of the procedure being completed.

However, VHI is allowed to claw back the initial 70% with the 30% balance forfeited if the paperwork is not completed within the deadline.

The audit found the “inaction” of a consultant in one single claim resulted in €116,000 being forfeited.

Auditors recommended that CUH management should take steps “including necessary disciplinary action” against consultants who failed to complete their paperwork on time.

In response, the CUH said there was constant engagement with consultants to impress on them the importance of submitting their claims on a timely basis.

However, it added: “It is difficult to consider any disciplinary action that would not impact on patient care.”

The hospital said it hoped that the arrival of new clinical directors would bring a much-needed improvement to current practice.

The audit also revealed that over €1.4m in bad debts was recorded in CUH’s accounts for 2019 for invoices cancelled as a result of administrative errors including €759,000 due to incorrect admission and discharge dates on hospital records.

Another €203,000 was recorded in error where patients with medical cards were billed privately, while €136,000 was recorded for patients who were admitted as private patients but received treatment as public patients.

The audit said CUH was unable to say how much of the €1.4m of cancelled invoices were subsequently re-issued.

CUH told HSE auditors its practice of recording bad debts was in accordance with instructions received from the HSE “many years ago” but said it was happy to amend the process if change was required.

The report showed a bad debt provision of over €1m was posted in 2019 from cancelled invoices as a result of private health insurers challenging charges.