'He's after ruining his family's life' Una Ring says stalker's family need support

A Youghal mother-of-two who went through a terrifying ordeal at the hands of a former work colleague has said she is “heartbroken” for her stalker's family.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, Una Ring said her stalker is “after ruining his own life” and “ruining his family's life.”

“It’s heartbreaking for them."

“The sympathy always goes to the victim but the perpetrators' family never get a look in and they have done nothing wrong."

"They will need support as well.”

Ms Ring's stalker James Steele, aged 52, of Rosscarbery, Co Cork, was arrested in the early hours of July 27 last year after appearing outside Ms Ring’s home in Youghal with orange rope, duct tape and a prosthetic penis strapped to himself.

He was also carrying a metal crowbar.

James Steele was sentenced to seven years with the last two years suspended at Cork Circuit Criminal Court

Ms Ring said she was “floored” by the CCTV footage that showed him with a crowbar.

"That took the wind out of my sails.”

Steele was sentenced to seven years, with the last two suspended, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court earlier this month after pleading guilty to charges of harassment, attempted burglary with intent to rape, and possession of articles with intent to cause a crime.

Steele had no previous convictions in Ireland though the Australian native has a prior conviction in Australia for indecent assault.

Ms Ring said she couldn’t praise the Gardaí enough for their role in bringing Steele to justice.

“They saved my life.”

Ms Ring said she wants people to know that “help is there” and advised women going through similar ordeals to start taking notes for the gardaí.

“If you can get a notebook, jot things down and hide it, so if you do have a chance to report it you have a little bit of history."

“You need to give the guards something to work with.”

Ms Ring returned to work in January and said she is taking things “day by day.”

“I am just minding myself," she said.

"I will get over it and I’ll get over it sooner rather than later. I'm determined to do that.”