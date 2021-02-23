‘If our government can’t protect us then who can?’ Former Arcadia workers in Cork to take to streets

“If our government can’t protect us then who can?”

Those are the words of Caitriona O’Connor, who worked at Dorothy Perkins in Cork for 15 years before she lost her job alongside almost 500 Irish staff with the collapse of retail giant Arcadia last year.

Arcadia, which owned brands like Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins closed 14 stories across the Republic following its collapse in November.

Now, former Arcadia workers are joining former Debenhams workers on the streets in Cork to highlight, what they say is the Government’s failure to protect staff when companies face liquidation.

“This is something that happened with Clerys back in 2015. They said then that they were going to change the legislation so this wouldn't happen to workers again when their company went into liquidation, that they wouldn't just get the statutory redundancy and be forgotten about.”

“With Debenhams closing in March, that was the perfect opportunity for the government to take action. But they didn't. And now we're facing the same circumstances.”

Ms O’Connor said herself and her former colleagues are demonstrating outside Evans on Patrick Street to highlight the fact that it is not just Debenhams workers that have been abandoned.

“And it's going to keep happening. With the pandemic, the retail sector is in a terrible condition. People don't know when they're gonna open back up again and there's gonna be other companies that are going to be facing liquidation and the same set of circumstances for its workers.”

“And the Government are just turning a blind eye to it.”

“We want them to take us seriously," she said.

“We want them to sit down and put something in place that protects staff.”

Ms O’Connor said ministers' attitudes seem to be “Arcadia is an English company, it's not our problem.”

“We're Irish staff, we're working in Ireland and paying our taxes in Ireland," she countered.

Irish workers of Arcadia are receiving the statutory minimum redundancy of two weeks per year of service despite having had an agreement with the company for four weeks.

“When the government pay the statutory redundancy to the staff, they can then claim that two weeks back from the creditors. So the government are never out of pocket,” Ms O’Connor said.

“They should honour the agreement that has been agreed upon, and pay the four weeks and claim back what they can claim back from the creditors then. They wouldn't be bottom of the list of the creditors, they would be paid where it was also the staff would not.”

“We have a girl who was working with us 30 years, she was there from when they opened on Patrick’s Street till the day we closed on New Year’s Eve.”

“For someone who has been in a company 30 years, given 30 years of their life to it… it’s very frustrating.”