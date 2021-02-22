Strong winds and heavy rain forecast as yellow warnings issued

Met Éireann says winds could reach gusts of up to 110km/h with a risk of coastal flooding in parts.
Met Éireann says winds could reach gusts of up to 110km/h with a risk of coastal flooding in parts. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Mon, 22 Feb, 2021 - 08:12
Greg Murphy

A status yellow wind warning for 14 counties comes into effect from tonight.

The warning will be in place for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Sligo, Mayo, Galway and Donegal from 9pm until 6am tomorrow morning.

From midnight tonight, a status yellow rainfall warning will also come into effect.

The areas covered include Munster Connacht, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

Heavy rain is forecast throughout the day, coupled with strong southerly winds. 

Localised flooding is possible with 30mm to 50mm of rain expected to fall.

The warning will remain in place until midnight on 12am on Wednesday.

