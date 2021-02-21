Motorcyclist airlifted to Cork University Hospital following Killarney crash

A man has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital this afternoon after a collision on the N71, near Killarney involving a motorcyclist and a car
The injured man, the driver of the motorbike, was airlifted to CUH. File Picture Dan Linehan

Sun, 21 Feb, 2021 - 18:12
Anne Lucey

A man has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH) this afternoon after a collision on the N71, near Killarney involving a motorcyclist and a car.

The accident occurred in the vicinity of Torc at around 2.15 pm. 

The popular road along the lakes and the national park , which is also the main Ring of Kerry road was blocked for some time.

It is understood the motorcyclist was coming from the direction of Killarney and the car with two passengers on board was coming from the Kenmare direction.

The motorcyclist was in a party of two motorbikes.

The fire service from Killarney along with gardaí and other emergency personnel attended the scene. 

The injured man, the driver of the motorbike, was airlifted to CUH. 

His condition is not known.

More to follow . . .

