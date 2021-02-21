Gardaí investigating after body of woman discovered in West Cork

The body of the woman, who was in her 50s, was found at a residence in Ballydehob on Saturday evening
A post mortem is set to take place this evening, the results of which will determine the course of the garda investigation. File Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

Sun, 21 Feb, 2021 - 16:00
Liz Dunphy

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a woman’s body in west Cork.

The body of the woman, who was in her 50s, was found at a residence in Ballydehob yesterday evening (SAT).

Just after 10.30pm, emergency services and Gardaí attended the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead a short time later. 

Her body was then removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

A post mortem is set to take place this evening, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

