Gardaí investigating after body of woman discovered in West Cork

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a woman’s body in west Cork.
The body of the woman, who was in her 50s, was found at a residence in Ballydehob yesterday evening (SAT).
Just after 10.30pm, emergency services and Gardaí attended the scene.
The woman was pronounced dead a short time later.
Her body was then removed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).
A post mortem is set to take place this evening, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.