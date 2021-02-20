Kerry woman too weak to give evidence in cervical cancer case has died

She was given a commitment that the parties would attend mediation talks over her High Court action just yesterday. 
Kerry woman too weak to give evidence in cervical cancer case has died

Joan Lucey was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2019. Picture: iStock

Sat, 20 Feb, 2021 - 11:46
Ciarán Sunderland

The Kerry woman who was suing the HSE and two laboratories from her deathbed over her smear slides has died. 

Joan Lucey, 73, a mother of three, died last night in Dingle, Co Kerry in the company of her children.

Just yesterday, she was given a commitment that the parties would attend mediation talks over her High Court action. That mediation was due to begin on Tuesday.

Her legal team had pleaded in court twice for mediation to begin. Her family had said they feared she would not live to see her High Court case resolved if mediation failed to achieve a settlement. They also said that if it did fail, they would fight the case on behalf of their mother.

The retired nurse and widow, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2019 after nine smear tests in the previous eight years were reported as negative. 

Her High Court action relates to the alleged, misreading or misinterpretation or misreporting of her cervical smears taken in February 2011 and August 2011.

It is claimed that notwithstanding undergoing regular smear tests as advised, cytological cell changes in Mrs Lucey were allegedly allowed to develop and spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in July 2019.

All of these claims have been denied by the HSE, Clinical Pathology Laboratories Incorporated (CPL) in Austin, Texas, US and the MedLab Pathology Ltd in Dublin.

In court yesterday, Ms Lucey's counsel said: "All Joan Lucey is being offered on her death bed is sympathy. It is hollow sympathy”

More in this section

Tear down the 'Great Wall of Moyross', residents demand Tear down the 'Great Wall of Moyross', residents demand
Hungry deer from Killarney National Park are encroaching into neighbouring farmland Hungry deer from Killarney National Park are encroaching into neighbouring farmland
Airbnb owners taking bookings without question 'disappointing,' says Cork senator   Airbnb owners taking bookings without question 'disappointing,' says Cork senator  
Kerry woman too weak to give evidence in cervical cancer case has died

Relatives seek inquiry into management of outbreak at Cork nursing home

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

  • 6
  • 7
  • 13
  • 19
  • 21
  • 45
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices