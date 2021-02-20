Kerry woman too weak to give evidence in cervical cancer case has died

The Kerry woman who was suing the HSE and two laboratories from her deathbed over her smear slides has died.

Joan Lucey, 73, a mother of three, died last night in Dingle, Co Kerry in the company of her children.

Just yesterday, she was given a commitment that the parties would attend mediation talks over her High Court action. That mediation was due to begin on Tuesday.

Her legal team had pleaded in court twice for mediation to begin. Her family had said they feared she would not live to see her High Court case resolved if mediation failed to achieve a settlement. They also said that if it did fail, they would fight the case on behalf of their mother.

The retired nurse and widow, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2019 after nine smear tests in the previous eight years were reported as negative.

Her High Court action relates to the alleged, misreading or misinterpretation or misreporting of her cervical smears taken in February 2011 and August 2011.

It is claimed that notwithstanding undergoing regular smear tests as advised, cytological cell changes in Mrs Lucey were allegedly allowed to develop and spread unidentified, unmonitored and untreated until she was diagnosed with cervical cancer in July 2019.

All of these claims have been denied by the HSE, Clinical Pathology Laboratories Incorporated (CPL) in Austin, Texas, US and the MedLab Pathology Ltd in Dublin.

In court yesterday, Ms Lucey's counsel said: "All Joan Lucey is being offered on her death bed is sympathy. It is hollow sympathy”