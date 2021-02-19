Airbnb owners taking bookings without question 'disappointing,' says Cork senator  

A Cork senator has described reports that 40% of Airbnb owners accepted bookings during the Level 5 lockdown without questioning the reasons for the stay as "very disappointing".

Speaking to Clare Fm's Morning Focus, Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard repeated his calls for the online booking platform to be suspended during the Level 5 lockdown.

"There is no need, in my opinion for this website to be operating when you have a scenario when you need to stay in your county or within a 5km area," he said.

Mr Lombard was responding to a survey carried out by the station of AirBnB properties across the west and south-west of the country, with 40% of respondents agreeing to rent out their premises without questioning the booking.

Earlier this week, the Cork senator said Airbnb was "running amok" during the latest lockdown as it was facilitating house parties and binge drinking in rural areas.

In a response to the senator's allegations, Airbnb said they had seen no evidence to support these claims and said parties are banned on the booking platform.

Mr Lombard said however that the tech company can't even provide a full list of Airbnb properties and that the platform's guidelines are not effective as they do not check the reasons for a user's booking like a hotel.

"I think its the lack of checks and balances which is the biggest issue here," he said, "Other Booking.com or other hotels look for that actual proof, that is something they need to do."

Property owners also have duty of care to their neighbours and not to endanger them during a pandemic with high levels of infection, he said.

"We've done so much, the country has done so much, and for a few not to abide by the rules is very disappointing," said Mr Lombard.

House parties during the latest level of lockdown restrictions have come under further scrutiny after a recent example in Kinsale that saw seven people from seven households found in a property.

Last month, Gardaí in Kinsale, Co Cork issued seven fines to a group of men for breaching Covid regulations.

Gardaí witnessed the seven men arrive into Kinsale in two taxis. They then went into a shop and purchased a large amount of alcohol.

Gardaí spoke to the group who informed them they had travelled to Kinsale to rent out a property and have drinks.

Each of the seven men were fined and they returned to Cork city.