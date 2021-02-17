Dunnes staff in Blackpool throw shapes and 'Show Some Heart' for Irish Heart Foundation

Opening up for the start of business involved a lot more than raising the shutters and checking the till float for one group of supermarket workers.

Dancing down the shopping aisles and strutting through the supermarket, Dunnes Stores staff in Blackpool shopping centre were the latest group to take on the Jerusalema dance challenge.

Spinning on their heels in perfect time, the essential workers had to rise early to throw some shapes in aid of a good cause for the Irish Heart Foundation.

All proceeds raised will go to the Irish Heart Foundation's 'Show Some Heart' campaign. Picture: Blackpool Shopping Centre

Practising in their own time, the Blackpool team gave An Garda Síochána, who first brought the dance to national attention after a challenge from the Swiss police,a run for their money.

Led by store manager Brian Tynan, the workers danced to raise funds as part of a national effort for the charity's "Show Some Heart" campaign.

The Blackpool team drew much praise on social media and the talented performers included a solo dancer, Megan O'Rourke, who performed an Irish jig step.

So far, the video has been watched over 45,000 times and has nearly 2,000 likes on social media.

Tim Collins, CEO of the Irish Heart Foundation, said the charity was overjoyed to have the support of Dunnes Stores as part of its "Show Some Heart" campaign.

As well as fundraising efforts by staff, members of the public are encouraged to donate €2 at the till of their local Dunnes store or make a donation online at Irishheart.ie.

“Every year, thousands of people in Ireland are diagnosed with a heart condition or affected by stroke. We want to be there to help and support everyone, but Covid-19 has had a significant impact on our fundraising income,” he said.

“We hope the public will support our campaign by shopping in Dunnes Stores and making a donation at the till.”

The charity and the Irish supermarket retailer expect to release a figure for the amount fundraised in the coming days.