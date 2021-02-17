Brittany Ferries postpones re-start of passenger services out of Cork

Brittany Ferries passenger service out of Cork to France will not resume at the end of March as planned.

In a statement, the ferry company said that due to travel restrictions the service will not recommence as planned, with mid-May now the likely date for a resumption.

Freight-only sailings out of both Cork and Rosslare will continue as scheduled.

The move follows the continued stringent travel restrictions for passengers with only essential travel.

In the coming days, Brittany Ferries said it will contact customers who hold bookings on affected sailings, to offer alternative travel or a refund.

“Naturally we very much regret any inconvenience that these changes will cause our customers,” said Christophe Mathieu, Brittany Ferries’ CEO.

“We had hoped for a return to service for all our routes in mid-March, but the reality is that most people are simply unable to travel at this time."

"Booking levels are extremely low and we are relying on loans to carry us through this difficult period. It is therefore simply not viable to run loss-making routes at this time.”

Mr Mathieu said they are pushing governments to set out “a pragmatic, co-ordinated and clear” roadmap to safely re-open travel as soon as the health situation permits.

“We believe that the ramp-up of vaccines means that this re-opening could be considered sooner rather than later.”

Just 20% of Brittany Ferries annual turnover comes from freight traffic, with the vast majority generated by holidaymakers.