Fáilte Ireland seeking to rebrand Killarney for summer season

New cultural and art/craft quarters will be created in the town, while a greater emphasis will also be placed on priority for pedestrians in the town centre
A major new initiative is underway to create a fresh brand for Killarney to promote the popular resort as a world-class tourist destination.

Wed, 17 Feb, 2021 - 12:30
Sean McCarthaigh

Fáilte Ireland has published a tender seeking “a brand and visual identity partner” to design a new brand for the Kerry town which attracts more than 1.1 million visitors every year.

It said the project was designed to enhance the recognition of Killarney among both domestic and foreign tourists by having a brand that could be promoted across all platforms by State bodies and local tourism interests.

Fáitle Ireland said it hoped the new brand would “resonate, inspire and produce an emotional reaction domestically and internationally”.

It is recognised as a key gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way and access point to many globally iconic and ‘bucket list’ visitor experiences.

At the same time, Killarney is also being promoted as a “Town in the Park” destination which aims to highlight Killarney’s urban vibrancy with its spectacular outdoor setting.

Although the future of domestic and international travel is uncertain due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Fáilte Ireland said it expected the brand would be in place for the 2021 holiday season.

It has already developed a “visitor experience development plan” to promote Killarney as a gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way.

The national tourism development authority said it was designed to build a new collective vision for tourism in Killarney and enhance the way in which visitors experience the town.

“The plan will provide a destination development focus for the next five years, harnessing existing strategic plans and examining new projects to create a world-class destination,” Fáilte Ireland said.

New cultural and art/craft quarters will be created in the town, while a greater emphasis will also be placed on priority for pedestrians in the town centre.

Fáilte Ireland said the plan would also address the new challenges around re-establishing visitor numbers and tourist revenue after the end of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as securing local employment.

“The vision is to match the world-class natural environment with an exceptional urban visitor experience,” it added.

Among the main elements of the plan are proposals to create greater connectivity between the town and Killarney National Park through a series of interrelated transport and public realm improvements.

It is estimated that the tourism industry is worth over €410m annually to the local economy in Killarney.

