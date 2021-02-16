Prioritise vaccination of West Cork's Garda first responders, says GRA

With more than 190 trained first responders, the Cork West Garda Division is believed to have the highest number of first responders of any division in the country.
GRA central executive member for West Cork, Jason Collins, said they've more than 190 trained first responders in their ranks and therefore are attending more incidents than gardaí normally would. File photo

Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 15:00
Sean O’Riordan

The large number of fully-trained first responders in the ranks of gardaí in the West Cork division has led to calls by the Garda Representative Association (GRA) to have them prioritised for Covid-19 vaccinations.

The Cork West Garda Division is believed to have the highest number of first responders of any division in the country. This is mainly thanks to training provided by Dr Jason van der Velde, a pre-hospital emergency medicine and critical care doctor at CUH, and chief fire officer Ronan Archibald.

“They often find themselves the first people to attend incidents as a result. We have training in defibrillators, first aid response and CPR which is critical for the members of the public whom we serve,” Garda Collins said. 

It makes sense that gardaí are urgently vaccinated for their sake and the public due to the close contact in our normal duties and especially at scenes where medical attention is required.

He pointed out their additional responsibilities as a result of this meant many of the frontline gardaí he represents are “mentally drained by the constant worry of the virus and the conditions in which they work".

Garda Collins said garda stations in the region are generally cramped old buildings where social distancing is almost impossible.

“We are travelling in patrol cars together and in close contact in almost all aspects of our daily working life. My colleagues are at the frontline of crime and Covid-enforcement and at the end of each shift, have to return home to their families, some of whom are in the vulnerable categories,” he said.

Mr Collins said that gardaí are also at daily risk from close contact with prisoners who often do not comply with instructions and when alcohol is involved, have no regard for the Covid-19 protocols.

“We are also seeing situations where more serious incidents result in gardaí mixing from different stations and districts in the same station to question prisoners. While this is an unavoidable part of our duty, it causes another avenue where Covid-19 can be transmitted.

“For the safety of our members and that of the public with whom they deal with on a daily basis, it’s imperative that they are recognised rightly as frontline workers and priority given for vaccines,” Mr Collins added.

Coronavirus - Tue Feb 16, 2021

