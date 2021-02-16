‘It’s a great feeling’: Waterford great-grandmother gets Covid jab from her GP

The rollout of the national vaccination programme for the over-85s got underway at some GP practices on Tuesday morning
The 93-year-old received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from her local GP shortly before 9am on Tuesday morning at the Waterford Primary Care Centre. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 12:45
Michelle Devane, PA

Waterford great-grandmother Margaret Power has become one of the first people over the age of 85 in Ireland to receive the Covid jab in the community.

The 93-year-old received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from her local GP shortly before 9am on Tuesday morning at the Waterford Primary Care Centre.

The rollout of the national vaccination programme for the over-85s got underway at some GP practices on Tuesday morning.

Stocks of vaccine were delivered to some GP practices on Monday but the first doses were being administered from Tuesday onwards.

Mrs Power said that she hasn't felt any effects from the jab yet. 

"It’s grand to have it over me," she said.

I was thinking about it and I couldn’t sleep thinking about what I was going to have. I didn’t know I was going to be the first to get it here in the age group.

“It’s a great feeling,” she added. 

“I’ll have to have a second one and then I’ll feel protected.”

The pensioner said she is looking forward to spending more time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren, once she’s fully vaccinated.

“They come and look in the window and wave at me, throwing kisses,” she said.

“I’m in contact with them all the time. I get to see them on the tablets as well.”

Vials of the BioNTech/Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at Waterford Primary Care Centre in County Waterford (Niall Carson/PA)

Some 13,500 people over the age of 85 are due to receive their first dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine by the end of the week.

The jabs will be administered at local GP practices and at 37 vaccination centres over the next three weeks.

All those over 70 are scheduled to have received their first dose by mid-April and their second dose by mid-May.

Family Notices