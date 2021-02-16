Watch: Port of Cork pilots navigate rough seas

Roches Point lighthouse recorded 50 knots of wind on Saturday as the Cosco bulk carrier passed by
Port of Cork pilots undertaking pilot transfers off Cork Harbour during strong south-easterly gales. 

Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 11:45
Nicole Glennon

Extraordinary footage has emerged of Port of Cork pilots undertaking pilot transfers off Cork Harbour during strong south-easterly gales.

The footage, captured by Youghal-based Safehaven Marine on Saturday, shows Cork pilots in their Safehaven-built Interceptor 48 Pilot Boat ”Failte” undertaking pilot transfers off Cork Harbour.

Roches Point lighthouse recorded 50 knots of wind on Saturday as the Cosco bulk carrier passed by.

The Cork Wave Buoy, two nanometres off the harbour entrance, recorded waves of up to 6.7m at the time.

Despite the challenging sea state, the pilot boat coxwain managed to get alongside and safely disembark.

On Monday, Safehaven captured more footage by drone of the Gramaldi car carrier departing.

The Port of Cork Interceptor 48 Pilot boat alongside the Grimaldi car-carrier, captured by Safehaven Marine.

Safehaven Marine posted the footage to their social media pages commenting; “Respect for the Ports pilots and pilot boats crew in keeping the Port working and shipping moving in such bad sea and weather conditions."

Based in Youghal, Safehaven manufactures Professional FRP Pilot vessels, patrol boats, workboats and naval/military interceptors in sizes from 11m up to 18m.

