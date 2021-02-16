360 doses per hour: How a vaccination clinic for the over 85s will work

Dr Mike Thompson says the clinic will be established and operational at the Munster Technological University campus in Cork City by February 27,
Dr Mike Thompson who has set up Ireland’s first drive-through flu vaccine clinic at the Market Green Retail Park, Midleton, Co Cork. Photo: Dan Linehan

Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 06:45
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

It is hoped that as many as 360 vaccines per hour can be administered at a dedicated vaccination clinic for the over-85s, which will be established in Cork City in the coming weeks.

The vaccination clinic for over-85s will operate on Saturdays for 12 weeks at the Munster Technological University (MTU) campus in Bishopstown in the west of Cork City. It is due to be operational on Saturday, February 27. 

A Midleton GP who will be administering doses has assured they will get through as many people as they can, as quickly as they can.

Dr Mike Thompson, who has previously operated drive-thru flu jab clinics, said it is a "privilege" to be able to vaccinate this age group.

The clinic is under construction and is set to hold 36 vaccination bays staffed by GPs and practice nurses, assisted by medical students from University College Cork.

“There are 36 vaccinating bays. 

"The slowest you would get through would be six people an hour and you might get through 10 an hour.

“You could do 360 an hour, and do as many hours as you need,” the Midleton GP said.

This centre will give the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine only. This can be stored in a normal fridge after delivery from the HSE Cold Chain Centre, but must be used within hours of being opened.

Dr Thompson said the GPs, and those vaccinating in their own practices will have a back-up list of up to 10 people so if someone does not show up, the substitute can be called.

The MTU campus will run on Saturdays only for older people over 12 weeks. And he insisted age-groups will be strictly adhered to, saying there will be no vaccines for friends or family.

Dr Mike Thompson said it is a "privilege" to be able to vaccinate this age group.

Dr Mike Thompson said it is a "privilege" to be able to vaccinate this age group.

“Don’t ring your GP saying my friend got it up the road, there will be a slightly staggered start, it could be over two to three weeks.

“It will be absolutely based on your age, and you absolutely will be contacted by your GP,” he said.

Unfortunately, he said this also means if an elderly couple fall into different age-groups, they will have to make separate visits.

Wheelchairs and travel arrangements will be arranged if necessary.

The MTU clinic will offer mass vaccination later in 2021.

Revealed: Locations announced for Ireland's 37 Covid-19 vaccination centres

