Bring in Boris: Kerry councillor wants British PM to solve slow vaccine roll-out 

Kerry County Council has heard calls for British prime minister Boris Johnson to take over for six months due to the slow roll-out of the vaccine.

The unexpected suggestion from public representatives was made amid what councillors say is growing frustration among the public.

Councillors in Kerry are being approached by constituents and asked when they will get their vaccine. The public is getting increasingly anxious and the speed of the roll-out in the UK compared with here is perplexing people, the meeting heard.

“People want to get on with their lives,” independent Killarney councillor Donal Grady said.

An invitation should be issued to Boris to take over, Cllr Grady suggested.

“We could do with Boris Johnson for six months, ” he said. Tralee independent councillor Sam Locke also said: “Boris Johnson must be doing something right over there.”

The suggestion led to division and was rejected out of hand by mayor of Kerry, cathaoirleach Patrick O'Connor-Scarteen (FG).

“I won’t be sending any invite to Boris, anyway thanks, Donal!” the mayor said.

Independent Killarney councillor Brendan Cronin said while he would very much welcome Mr Johnson on a personal or State visit to Kerry, he would not want him to take over.

We have enough political clowns of our own.”

The meeting also heard people in Kerry are finding this lockdown very difficult. Killarney councillor Marie Moloney said news that it could be many months before the cafes and restaurants are open is a severe blow.

“People are finding this lockdown very, very hard. Even if they could go out for a cup of coffee or a bite to eat,” Cllr Moloney said.

The financial pressure on places like Killarney is also severe, she said. A lot of people have not worked for 12 months because of the closure of the tourism industry yet they are having to pay mortgages and are getting into difficulty, she added.

Many businesses won’t reopen after this because they will be hit so hard.