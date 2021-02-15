ICU numbers drop but Covid-19 death toll at Bantry nursing home has nearly doubled since start of month

Some 17 deaths from Covid-19 were reported yesterday, with an additional 788 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

Currently, the total number of Covid-19-related deaths stands at 3,948 people in Ireland. The number of people in ICUs dropped to 160 over the weekend, the lowest since January 12.

There were 899 patients in hospital with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the death toll at a Cork nursing home hit by a devastating Covid-19 outbreak has nearly doubled since the start of the month.

Six residents died over a four-day period up to February 1 after catching Covid-19 at Deerpark Nursing Home, in Bantry.

But the Irish Examiner has learned the number of residents at the 50-bed home who have died now stands at 11.

This makes it one of the worst-hit nursing homes in Munster.

There have been multiple outbreaks in residential care settings all over the country, with high death tolls.

A spokesperson for Deerpark Nursing Home, Bantry said: “We can sadly confirm a total of 11 Covid-19 related deaths of our residents in Deerpark Nursing Home.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to all their families and extended friends.

“We continue to have weekly testing of both residents and staff and liaise very closely with the Department of Public Health and relevant authorities.

“We also continue to keep our families updated on a very regular basis.

“Thankfully, the home remains fully staffed and we would like to thank our hard working colleagues during these unprecedented times.”

Visiting restrictions imposed last year remain in place at the nursing home.

The Health Information and Quality Authority describes Deerpark House as offering long-term, respite and convalescent care to people predominantly over the age of 65 years who require 24-hour nursing care.

The centre can accommodate 50 residents in 42 single bedrooms and four twin bedrooms, all of which are en suite with shower, toilet, and wash-hand basin.

Its last inspection, which was at “short notice” and “announced”, was held on July 16 last year.

Among the observations it made, the resulting report noted: “There was evidence the registered provider and management team had good levels of preparedness, should there be an outbreak of Covid-19 in the centre.

“There was a clear and comprehensive Covid-19 contingency plan.

“Staff in the centre had been reconfigured and were working in distinct zones, to reduce the risk of transmission of infection.

“They have been successful to date in keeping the centre Covid-19 free.”

And the inspector added: “The building was maintained in a clean condition throughout.

“All staff had received training on infection control procedures, and on the transmission of Covid-19.

“Cleaning of the centre had been enhanced, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and was being monitored by the person in charge.

“Staff working in the centre all had training in infection control and were observed adhering to best practice.”