Barryroe exploration licence a 'slap in the face' for climate movement - Smith

Barryroe exploration licence a 'slap in the face' for climate movement - Smith

The rig at Barryroe oil field, off Cork.Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Sat, 13 Feb, 2021 - 14:52
Steve Neville

People Before Profit (PBP) is seeking clarification from the Transport Minister over the decision to approve changes to the Barryroe exploration licence for Providence Resources.

Last week, oil and gas firms operating offshore in Ireland welcomed the Government's formal protection of existing exploration by not including current licences in its ban on future drilling.

The issuing of licenses to drill for oil and gas off the Irish coast is set to be banned in the pending Climate Action Bill, but existing oil and gas drilling licences remain exempt.

Providence owns the Barryroe oil and gas field off the Cork coast, and the company has plans to start a drilling campaign next year.

PBP TD Bríd Smith said she will be asking if Eamon Ryan or his department was lobbied by Providence or other parties.

Ms Smith said that she also “seeking urgent clarification” on a Dáil motion which “approved leaving key infrastructural pipes in the sea from the adjacent Kinsale decommissioned site”.

Ms Smith said: “I will be asking Minister Ryan if Providence or other parties lobbied his department over the infrastructure and if they are aware of any plans to reuse them.

“The issue here is that approving the survey works and telling us they have no option but to grant permission to companies committed to extracting millions of barrels of oil and gas is a huge slap in the face for the climate movement.

“They announced a ban on new licenses but have left the door open for continued extraction and exploration over huge tracks of the state's waters.

“The science on climate change and the scale of the crisis hasn't change because the Greens are now in a coalition- we still have to leave 80% of proven reserves in the ground to have any hope of averting climate catastrophe.

“Approving the Barryroe development flies in the face of that science. It will not aid our energy security or local economies- it simply locks us into continued fossil fuel use for decades.”

Read More

Oil firms happy as State protects existing drilling licences from exploration ban

More in this section

Event centre build may not start until 2023 Event centre build may not start until 2023
Flood warning issued for Cork City for weekend Flood warning issued for Cork City for weekend
'Every day we saw coffins as they pulled away': Eight die of Covid-19 at Cork's St Finbarr's Hospital  'Every day we saw coffins as they pulled away': Eight die of Covid-19 at Cork's St Finbarr's Hospital 
Barryroe exploration licence a 'slap in the face' for climate movement - Smith

'Too late' to address issues at troubled Waterford Area Partnership

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

  • 1
  • 8
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 39
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices