Barryroe exploration licence a 'slap in the face' for climate movement - Smith

People Before Profit (PBP) is seeking clarification from the Transport Minister over the decision to approve changes to the Barryroe exploration licence for Providence Resources.

Last week, oil and gas firms operating offshore in Ireland welcomed the Government's formal protection of existing exploration by not including current licences in its ban on future drilling.

The issuing of licenses to drill for oil and gas off the Irish coast is set to be banned in the pending Climate Action Bill, but existing oil and gas drilling licences remain exempt.

Providence owns the Barryroe oil and gas field off the Cork coast, and the company has plans to start a drilling campaign next year.

PBP TD Bríd Smith said she will be asking if Eamon Ryan or his department was lobbied by Providence or other parties.

Ms Smith said that she also “seeking urgent clarification” on a Dáil motion which “approved leaving key infrastructural pipes in the sea from the adjacent Kinsale decommissioned site”.

Ms Smith said: “I will be asking Minister Ryan if Providence or other parties lobbied his department over the infrastructure and if they are aware of any plans to reuse them.

“The issue here is that approving the survey works and telling us they have no option but to grant permission to companies committed to extracting millions of barrels of oil and gas is a huge slap in the face for the climate movement.

“They announced a ban on new licenses but have left the door open for continued extraction and exploration over huge tracks of the state's waters.

“The science on climate change and the scale of the crisis hasn't change because the Greens are now in a coalition- we still have to leave 80% of proven reserves in the ground to have any hope of averting climate catastrophe.

“Approving the Barryroe development flies in the face of that science. It will not aid our energy security or local economies- it simply locks us into continued fossil fuel use for decades.”