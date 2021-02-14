Cork solar farm projects to kick off as shipments land

Each one of the solar farms will be capable of generating the equivalent of a whole year's supply of energy to 1,800 homes
Cork solar farm projects to kick off as shipments land

The site where Amarenco Solar Cobh Limited intend for their solar farm at Ballynacrusha, Cobh, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Sun, 14 Feb, 2021 - 17:41
Sean O’Riordan

Some 154 containers are due to arrive from China to kick-start the development of a €40m solar farms project at eight locations in Co Cork, capable of generating the equivalent of a whole year's supply of green electricity to power 14,400 homes.

The project is to be carried out by the giant solar power company Amarenco which has completed a number of very large projects in France.

The company's chairman is Cork-based John Mullins, who is also the outgoing chairman of the Port of Cork.

Mr Mullins told the Irish Examiner he expects construction to start in April at two sites in Carrigaline, plus one each in the Inniscarra, Whitechurch, Cobh, Mallow, Kanturk, and Timoleague areas.

“In total about 40 people will be involved during construction at each of the sites. We hope to have six of them ready in August for connection to the national grid and we are currently involved in ongoing discussions with the ESB about that,” Mr Mullins said.

In total, 120,000 solar panels will be used in the projects and they will be shipped to Cork from China via Rotterdam.

Mr Mullins said each one of the solar farms will be capable of generating the equivalent of a whole year's supply of energy to 1,800 homes.

The six sites expected to be commissioned by August are the two in the Carrigaline area and the ones in Mallow, Kanturk, Inniscarra, and Whitechurch.

Executive chairman of Amarenco, John Mullins. Picture: Shane O'Neill Photography

Executive chairman of Amarenco, John Mullins. Picture: Shane O'Neill Photography

The ones being constructed in the Cobh and Timoleague areas won't become operational until next year.

Mr Mullins said that these will all be developed to produce energy with no carbon footprint.

Amarenco has a total of 35 solar energy projects in the pipeline for Ireland, which also include ones being designed at locations in Wexford, Waterford, and Clare.

Mr Mullins added that Amarenco is also expanding its operations in North Africa, the Middle East, and the Far East.

The company has also set up offices recently in Spain and Portugal where it plans to develop more solar-generating farms.

“We are already working on a number of projects in Spain and Portugal and we have set up offices there to develop more,” he said.

The company, which has its world headquarters in Cork, has also teamed up with companies to provide solar roofing for uncovered car parks and developed solar-powered greenhouses.

Read More

Wind energy can be as big as pharma in Cork Harbour, report claims 

More in this section

Watch: Cork City Civil Defence latest to take up Jerusalema Dance Challenge Watch: Cork City Civil Defence latest to take up Jerusalema Dance Challenge
Technology Stock - Social Media Fake Instagram account posing as Cork carpet retailer posts racist messages 
Barryroe exploration licence a 'slap in the face' for climate movement - Smith Barryroe exploration licence a 'slap in the face' for climate movement - Smith
solarsolar farmselectricityplace: carrigalineplace: mallowplace: inniscarraplace: whitechurchplace: cobhplace: kanturkplace: timoleagueorganisation: amarenco
Cork solar farm projects to kick off as shipments land

Gardaí in Clare spread Valentine's Day cheer with chocolates and PPE

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 13, 2021

  • 11
  • 12
  • 21
  • 30
  • 35
  • 38
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices