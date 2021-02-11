'Active travel team' to progress walking and cycling plans for Cork city

An 'active travel team' is to be established by Cork City Council to help fast-track the delivery of cycling and walking facilities.

Gerry O’Beirne, the city council’s director of infrastructure development, told councillors the council plans to recruit up to 23 people for the new unit.

It will help to “broaden and deepen” the city’s capacity to deliver cycling and pedestrian facilities in line with the council’s ambitious targets, he said.

He made his comments following a question from Green councillor Dan Boyle, who sought an update on the city’s plans on foot of a recent announcement by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to provide funding, through the National Transport Authority (NTA), for the recruitment of 218 people in local authorities to establish active travel teams.

More excellent news. Close on €30million being given in 2021 to Cork City Council, through the National Transport Authority for sustainable travel - pedestrian and cycling projects. This will help to meet many of its asks. #GreensInGovernment pic.twitter.com/iCpj6mENMK — Cllr. Dan Boyle (@sendboyle) February 11, 2021

Mr Boyle welcomed the news that Cork is setting up such a big unit.

Welcoming the funding, Mr O’Beirne said: “This support is essential to the successful roll-out of the multi-annual investment framework envisaged for cycling and walking infrastructure as well as the Bus Connects programme which has recently commenced."

It's all linked to the €3.5bn Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Study, which was published last March to guide the planning and delivery of transport infrastructure in the Cork metropolitan area over the next two decades.

While a €1bn 17km light-rail system linking Ballincollig to Mahon is one of the big-ticket items, some €545m has been earmarked for BusConnects to deliver a 700% increase in bus lanes, from 14km today up to 100km.

Engineering teams have been hired to design a dozen core bus corridors and one orbital bus route in the city as part of one of the most radical overhauls of the city’s public transport system in decades.

In a briefing this week, the NTA said the light rail project had a lead-time of six years so work on the delivery of BusConnects will advance separately.

However, mitigation measures will be built in to the bus network to ensure their eventual operations will be coordinated.

Cllr Mick Finn also welcomed news that integrated ticketing is being rolled out on any journey less than 90 minutes.