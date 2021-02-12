Dog fouling 'pandemic' turning parts of Cork towns into no-go areas

The country's largest county council is preparing to launch educational awareness projects in schools and mount social media campaigns to counter a dog fouling 'pandemic' which has mired villages and towns since the latest Covid-19 lockdown.

The huge volume of people walking dogs during the recent lockdown has created a major problem with dog fouling in nearly every village and town in Co Cork.

It has become a major issue, according to councillors who have raised concerns about it at all of the council's eight municipal districts.

A walkway recently opened in Midleton was described as a “no-go area” because of the massive level of dog excrement left of the paths.

Mayor of County Cork, Independent councillor Mary Linehan-Foley, said she was “appalled” at the state of walkways in her hometown of Youghal, even though the council provides free disposable bags to pet owners and designated bins in which to dispose of them.

She said she wondered what size dogs some people owned, as some of the droppings "looked like they were left by horses".

Ms Linehan-Foley added it was also very distressing for disabled people who ended up having dog waste smeared on the wheels of their wheelchairs.

At Fermoy Municipal District Council, Fine Gael councillor Noel McCarthy and Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O'Flynn said the proliferation of dog droppings on a walkway connecting the town to its graveyard “was an absolute disgrace".

Councillors got assurances from senior officials that dog wardens would be brought in to clamp down on the problem and would also be sent to other blackspot areas in the county.

Bylaws to fine offenders

Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath told a meeting of Carrigaline Municipal District Council that dog-fouling had reached "unprecedented proportions" in his area.

West Cork Municipal District Independent councillor Paul Hayes has suggested the introduction of bylaws, which are operating in France. There dog-owners there can be fined on-the-spot if they don't have disposable bags on them.

Senior officials in the council's environment directorate said they will mount a campaign in schools and on social media to try and curb the problem.

Ted O'Leary, who is second-in-charge of the directorate, told councillors about their plans to ramp-up campaigns to try to tackle the issue.

Meanwhile, Cork City Labour councillor John Maher has called for a change in national legislation to tackle dog fouling after his officials confirmed to him that only four fines have been issued in the past three years.

These occurred over a four-week period in 2017. Only three of the €150 fines were paid.

Mr Maher said he will shortly lodge a motion with the council to empower wardens to issue fines to people who are not carrying a dog fouling bags, similar to the French bylaws.