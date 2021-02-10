Cork residents advised against unnecessary travel amid fresh snow/wind warnings

Cork City Council is advising people not to make unnecessary journeys on Thursday due to the forecast severe weather conditions.
A status yellow warning for snow and ice for Munster, Leinster and Connacht will come into effect at 8am on Thursday morning and last for 24 hours.
Met Éireann has since issued a 24-hour yellow wind warning for the same regions, also beginning at 8am on Thursday.
The council issued a statement saying that if people must travel, they are advised to "plan their journey carefully and leave plenty of time for travel" due to the severe conditions.
The forecaster says a band of sleet and snow will spread northeastwards across the country on Thursday and will bring accumulations of up to 5cm in some areas.
Strong gale force winds, partnered with the rain, sleet and snow will lead to poor visibility and hazardous conditions.
The council added that while salting a gritting of roads has taken place and will continue for the week "please don’t assume a route has been treated and please show caution when travelling in freezing conditions."
The Road Safety Authority has echoed the statement from Cork City Council saying road users should take extra care during the harsh conditions.
Motorists are being advised, "to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on any essential journeys."
A status yellow ice and snow warning is currently in place for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan and Waterford.
These counties are experiencing scattered hail and snow showers as well as icy stretches on untreated surfaces.
This warning is due to expire at 9pm on Wednesday evening.
Tonight temperatures will drop to -4C as “rain, sleet and snow” develops “in the southwest towards morning”.
- Remove all snow from your vehicle before commencing your journey.
- Clear windows and mirrors before you set out, use a screen scraper and de-icer. Do not use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass.
- In snow and icy conditions slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front.
- In blizzard conditions, visibility will be reduced greatly. Do not drive on the tail-lights of the vehicle in front (Target Fixing).
- Use dipped headlights at all times, and fog lights in heavy snow to ensure you are seen by other motorists (but don’t forget to turn them off afterwards).
- Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space.
- Drivers of high sided vehicles like trucks and buses are particularly at risk from both the dangers posed by snow but also from the high winds associated with blizzard conditions.