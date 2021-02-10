Cork residents advised against unnecessary travel amid fresh snow/wind warnings

Cork City Council is advising people not to make unnecessary journeys on Thursday due to the forecast severe weather conditions.

A status yellow warning for snow and ice for Munster, Leinster and Connacht will come into effect at 8am on Thursday morning and last for 24 hours.

Met Éireann has since issued a 24-hour yellow wind warning for the same regions, also beginning at 8am on Thursday.

The council issued a statement saying that if people must travel, they are advised to "plan their journey carefully and leave plenty of time for travel" due to the severe conditions.

The forecaster says a band of sleet and snow will spread northeastwards across the country on Thursday and will bring accumulations of up to 5cm in some areas.

Strong gale force winds, partnered with the rain, sleet and snow will lead to poor visibility and hazardous conditions.

The council added that while salting a gritting of roads has taken place and will continue for the week "please don’t assume a route has been treated and please show caution when travelling in freezing conditions."

One of the truck spreaders, spraying salt on Cork City roads for the snow and freezing conditions Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Road Safety Authority has echoed the statement from Cork City Council saying road users should take extra care during the harsh conditions.

Motorists are being advised, "to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on any essential journeys."

A status yellow ice and snow warning is currently in place for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan and Waterford.

These counties are experiencing scattered hail and snow showers as well as icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

This warning is due to expire at 9pm on Wednesday evening.

Tonight temperatures will drop to -4C as “rain, sleet and snow” develops “in the southwest towards morning”.

Tips for driving only when absolutely necessary