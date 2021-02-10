Plans for Rochestown Inn site dubbed an 'act of historical vandalism' 

Plans to demolish a landmark 19th-century pub in Cork, with links to a pivotal Civil War battle, to make way for a new pub have been described as “an act of historical vandalism”.

The comment is made in a detailed 17-page submission from the Rochestown Community Development Group, which is opposed to a planning application on the site of the Rochestown Inn.

The group has called for the building to be preserved and said it had a key role to play in the history and heritage of the area.

Previously known as Kelleher’s pub, the building has been a focal point in the community for some 130 years. It has been closed for several years and was damaged by fire about five years ago.

In his planning application to Cork City Council, developer John Sweeney has applied for permission to demolish the existing derelict Rochestown Inn building and for the construction of a new two-and-a-half storey building, and for the demolition of an existing dwelling to the rear of the pub and the construction of a two-storey apartment building.

The application seeks permission for a bar/restaurant with a function room, 11 bedroom suites in the main building and a detached two-unit apartment building.

A computer-generated image of the proposed development on the site of the Rochestown Inn in Cork.

Permission has also been sought for the development to include a change of use of an existing partially-built extension, linked to a planning application in 2011, omitting the off-licence in lieu of bar space.

The developer also plans to build roadside boundaries and create parking spaces.

A planning decision is due before the end of this month.

But in its submission, the Rochestown Community Development Group urges planners to refuse permission and suggests that “a more considered, appropriate and suitable development” that is “more favourable and sympathetic to the site and its setting” be considered.

The group argues the proposed development would be visually obtrusive and in conflict with its setting due to its height, bulk, mass and scale.

But they also point to the historical and heritage significance of the site, and reference UCC historian John Borgonovo’s book, The Battle for Cork, which explains how in August 1922, as part of the Free State offensive, troops commandeered Kelleher’s public house as their headquarters as they tried to advance towards Cork city.

A major battle took place, with republican forces in the immediate area across several days, during which the nearby Pouldougheric Bridge – a critical access route to the city – was blown up.

The building was destroyed by fire some years ago. Picture: Larry Cummins

“My clients must respectfully submit that any attempt to now demolish Kelleher‘s public house, more recently known as the Rochestown Inn, is an act of historical vandalism,” the local development group said.

“They submit our past and all references to the same must be acknowledged and maintained so that the link with previous times, troubled or otherwise, is never lost."

It said the building must be seen as critical to the heritage of the area and indeed has a unique contribution to play, given its predominant role in the battle for Cork.

"The loss of such an iconic and historical building with serve to desecrate the history and heritage of the area. My clients must respectfully submit that this is unconscionable,” it said.

The developer declined to comment.