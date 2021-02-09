Need for Milltown bypass questioned in remote working era

A bypass planned for Milltown, Co Kerry – one of Munster’s fastest-growing towns – is being questioned by local businesses and community groups, who say remote working has reduced the need for high-speed road commutes.

Kerry County Council's vision is to include Milltown as part of the "knowledge hub" with Killorglin, Killarney and Tralee – as locations for big IT and digital industries.

“The proposed route [along the N70] will further strengthen the linkage between Killorglin and Tralee,” Kerry National Roads outlined at a webinar, which attracted 250 participants.

The bypass proposal would see 1.67km of single carriage running west through flat farmland, an area linked to Milltown’s old abbey.

The bypass would remove 5,300 vehicles a day, or 60 per cent of traffic, from Milltown.

At peak times, the village is choked with heavy trucks, council planners say.

Milltown’s population soared during the boom, due largely to the lack of development land for housing in Killarney, rising from 200 people to 2,000 in little over a decade.

However, the roads plan has received a frosty reception from the local chamber, which questioned the council’s vision and the need for the western bypass, particularly in an era of increased remote working.

They also claim consultation has been lacking and the only justification they have is that the bypass has been planned for decades.

The need for a high-speed road when commuting in the area is reducing was questioned by Stuart Stephens, chair of the Milltown Chamber Alliance, representing business, sport and community organisations.

“ A lot of jobs in Killorglin are suited to remote working. The days of 200 people sitting in a room are over,” Mr Stephens said.

Farms will be severed, businesses will no longer have the passing trade and heritage is going to be lost.

“The bypass is not about Milltown. It is only about connecting Tralee and Killorglin,” he said.

The chamber is engaging planning consultants to assess the need for the project and assess the local needs of Milltown.

“Our role is to help Milltown to develop as a liveable, viable town,” Mr Stephens said.

“We question if the bypass is justified. We fear it is not.”

Mike McCarthy, owner of Larkin’s Bar and restaurant, said passing trade would be badly affected.

“There is no demand for a bypass locally,” he said.

The detailed design is next and then screening and by autumn a compulsory purchase order will go to An Bord Pleanála.