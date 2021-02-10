Magnificent buzzard to soar again after daring roadside rescue in Cork

Battered and bruised but well on the mend - a magnificent buzzard is set to soar again after a daring roadside rescue operation.

The stunning bird of prey was rescued from the middle of the N20 near Blarney in Cork by two workmates yesterday.

They took it to ecologist Tom O’Byrne at Monard Glen Wildlife Sanctuary who confirmed that the bird escaped without serious injury.

“It’s a bit battered and dazed but otherwise it’s in perfect health. I’ll feed it for a day or two, keep it calm, and then I’ll release it to the wild,” he said.

Ecologist Tom O’Byrne said it’s the third such buzzard he has nursed back to full health in recent weeks following near misses on the N20.

The common buzzard, known as the farmer’s friend because of their fondness for rabbits and rats, was spotted struggling in the middle of the N20 near Blarney yesterday by Thomas Lynch and his work colleague Derek, of T.i.S Fireproofing in Blarney, on their way back from a site visit in Mallow.

They knew the minute they saw it that it was in trouble. It was being buffeted by the wind from passing vehicles, and was at risk of being blown into the path of an oncoming truck.

“We thought it was an eagle. It looked fairly rare,” Mr Lynch said.

“The poor thing was in the middle of the road, with lorries and vans whizzing by.

Sure, we had to stop. It was an animal in distress and we thought we could help.

They drove on about 500 metres, found a safe spot to pull in and then made their way back along the road carefully to rescue the bird.

They approached it from behind, placed a large hi-viz jacket over its head, scooped it up and placed it in the back of their van before contacting Kate Durrant of the Muskerry News for advice. She suggested they bring it to Mr O’Byrne.

The female buzzard is believed to be one of a pair of buzzards nesting in the Blarney area at the moment.

“Before we got there, he began thawing out mice for the bird,” Mr Lynch said.

Mr O’Byrne said it’s the third such buzzard he has nursed back to full health in recent weeks following near misses on the N20.

“We lost all our birds of prey a few years ago but they are all coming back and I am delighted to see them,” he said.

Buzzards are a very easy-going bird. They don’t dislike us humans. They are not horrified by our presence.

"If we are gentle with them, they realise we are trying to help them.

“This particular bird probably got a tumble while feeding on roadkill and got disorientated.

“But it will be fine in a few days and ready to be released back into the wild. I’ll just open the door of the aviary and it will fly off and find its own way.”

It is believed that this could be the female of a pair of buzzards nesting in the Blarney area at the moment.

Read More Animal cruelty billboard vandalised