Animal cruelty billboard vandalised 

The first billboard of a crowdfunded farming ethics campaign has been vandalised at Mayfield Shopping Centre in Cork City.

The entire middle section of the billboard has been damaged with most of the text missing.

Ethical Farming Ireland (EFI) was first alerted to the damage yesterday by a member of the campaign group.

The 'Stop Live Export' campaign claims cattle are being exported in a manner contrary to EU law.

A billboard from the same campaign that highlights the export of live cattle under conditions that activists allege contravene EU regulations. Picture: Caroline Rowley

Gardaí have been made aware of the damage but CCTV footage is not available as nearby stores are closed.

The billboard was put in place on January 24 and will cost €200 to replace according to Caroline Rowley, a spokesperson for the EFI.

"Ethical Farming Ireland started a live export billboard campaign a couple of weeks ago with the first one going up at Mayfield shopping centre.

"Yesterday I was informed that it has been vandalised - the whole middle section with the text is missing.

"The billboard cost a lot of money - this is criminal damage and has been reported to the Gardaí.

"The campaign has been funded by members of the public who are deeply disturbed by the industry and despite lockdown and the run-up to Christmas enough money was raised in a matter of weeks. That is indicative of public feeling about live export," said Ms Rowley.

"There has been a spate of vandalism around the country in recent months with Go Vegan World and Ban Harecoursing billboards being destroyed.

"Obviously some people are feeling threatened. Rather than react with anger and destruction perhaps it would be better to look into why these billboards are being put up in the first place. This is thuggish behaviour," she added.

The campaign group alleges EU regulations on the protection of livestock during transport are being contravened by the livestock export industry in Ireland.