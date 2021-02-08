Cork community organises Valentine's Day campaign for nursing home residents

A community on the northside of Cork City are rallying to make Valentine's Day very special for one nursing home resident.

Jessica Crowley, 33, lives in Farranlea Community Nursing Unit, after being diagnosed with a very rare form of Parkinson’s disease when she was just 17.

She needs 24-hour care and struggles to communicate with family and friends. The lockdown restrictions in place for nursing home visits have only compounded this difficulty.

Jessica loves all the trappings of Valentine's Day including cards and her mother, Sally Crowley has decided to organise a card campaign for her this year.

Sally Crowley with her daughter Jessica. Picture: Denis Minihane

A Facebook campaign organised by family friend, Don O'Sullivan has already attracted 100 people to sign up to send a card.

Set up Sunday morning by Mr O'Sullivan, he is already pleased with the response to date.

Speaking to theIrish ExaminerMr O'Sullivan said the campaign hopes to give Jessica a lift as the latest lockdown has been difficult for her and her family.

“She’s a lovely girl and unfortunately has a long term illness, the nursing home has been great to the family so we said we’d create the event.

“She needs the lifting up Jess, we all need lifting up but we’re all able-bodied, so for Jess we said we would do that.

“They’re a lovely family and they deserve a bit of happiness,” said Mr O'Sullivan.

Mr O'Sullivan, a neighbour of the families in Knocknaheeny, Cork City, works with the community group, Impact Our Community Matters, and has previous experience organising a campaign for smartphones to be given to nursing home residents so that they can keep in touch with their families.

Jessica's mother wanted to cheer her up this weekend and Mr O'Sullivan hopes the Valentine's Day cards will brighten up Jessica's room and the nursing home.

“Sally wanted to give her that spark again with that loving Valentines day idea," he said, “So we said we’ll go further and make it bigger and better and we’ll do the event, a mother for her daughter.

“We all deserve nice things every once in a while.”

Mr O'Sullivan hopes that as the week progresses more and more people will get involved and that word will spread.

Mr O'Sullivan has also encouraged people to send a card to other nursing homes as well this year.

“We hope to see a lot more people getting on board. The people of the northside are good-hearted people, they’re good that way,” he said.

Describing the toll of homeschooling and lockdown restrictions on families and members of his community as very heavy, Mr O'Sullivan is aware that this is only more demanding on nursing home residents with no visitors.

“Somebody in a nursing home, when the visits are gone, they are really impacted," he said.

Further information is available at their social media campaign page.

Cards can be sent to Jessica at: Jessica Crowley, Cedar Unit, Farranlea Community Nursing Unit, Farranlea Road, Cork.