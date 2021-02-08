Cork woman says husband's gravestone couldn't be erected as it wasn't deemed essential

A Cork woman has spoken of how her husband's gravestone could not be put up after the erecting of it was deemed non-essential.

Anne McGrath’s husband died from pneumonia in December 2019 after 46 years of marriage.

She visits his grave at St Oliver’s Cemetery every day, and a headstone was due to be erected last Friday.

Speaking to RedFM, Ms McGrath said that the headstone couldn’t be put up as it was deemed non-essential.

She said the stonemason got a letter from Cork City Council saying that they couldn’t put the gravestone up.

Ms McGrath said that it would only take two people to put the gravestone in place.

“You wouldn’t mind but the people that are putting it up are a family, two fellas.

“I wouldn’t be up there because he’d ring me after to say the headstone is up so you go up and see it then.

“I wouldn’t be near them up there. There’d be no one up there with them probably.”

She said one of the men rang her to tell her the news.

Ms McGrath said it was “an awful shock” to the family that the headstone cannot be put up.

She said often the graveyard can have lots of people in it.

“Some days I could go up and might have to sit in the car and I’d say I’m not going out now until they’re all gone…and still two people can’t put up a headstone, which I think is appalling.”

She said the stone used for the headstone was originally delayed in Rotterdam after coming from India.

Ms McGrath said the family had planned to have the gravestone in place for December 11, 2020, on the one year anniversary of Mr McGrath’s death.

When asked about the issue, the council told the Irish Examiner: “Cork City Council fully appreciates the importance of graves to families and friends of the deceased but the erection of headstones is considered by Government to be non-essential construction work and is not allowed under the current Covid-19 restrictions.

“When restrictions are reviewed in the coming weeks, it may then be possible for this type of work to be undertaken.”