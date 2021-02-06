Manhunt underway after shots fired into halting site in Limerick

Gardaí are hunting at least one male who allegedly fired shots into a halting site in Limerick earlier tonight.
The male was traveling on a scooter that drove into the halting site and fired shots shortly before 8pm.
It is unclear if the alleged shooter was alone or if they were assisted by others.
An informed source said that after the shots were fired, a number of people attempted to stop the individual who fled from the scene on foot.
Gardaí are understood to have seized a scooter as part of their enquiries.
A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Henry Street attended the scene of shots fired at a location on Childers Road, Limerick this evening at approximately 7.45pm.
“No damage to any property and no persons injured.
“Investigations are ongoing,” they added.
The area has been sealed off to allow gardaí carry out an examination of the scene.