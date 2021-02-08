Virtual system allows doctors to monitor Covid patients in their home

Over 2,000 Covid-19 patients have avoided going to hospital by using a new virtual system which allows doctors to watch their oxygen levels while they stay at home.

A Co Waterford GP said the system has been “a game-changer” for his patients and hugely reassuring.

Patients are given a pulse oximeter, a small gadget which clips to an index finger and reads blood oxygen levels. A Bluetooth system is then used to send this reading with the patient’s consent to their GP or a hospital team.

Dr Dermot Nolan in Tramore said the oximeter system, called patientMpower, allows less seriously sick people to be treated at home.

“A lot of these patients are very worried because all they are hearing about is people dying of Covid,” he said.

“If we assess them on the phone with this, we can know their oxygen levels are staying quite high. We found this system has been really reassuring for patients.”

He said it was difficult to assess people’s progress over the phone, and as some are still infectious there was a reluctance to bring them into the community assessment hubs.

This system bypasses those problems.

“These monitors have really been a game-changer,” Dr Nolan said.

He said they are also useful for patients who were discharged from University Hospital Waterford after their initial bout of illness, but not yet fully recovered.

He said patients might come back to him complaining of breathlessness, brain fog or headaches which indicates they have Long Covid and need more support.

Now, these patients can have their oxygen levels checked a few times a day without leaving the house or even making a phone call.

Dr Nolan said, at the start of the pandemic, people were trying to use smart-phones to monitor oxygen levels but they are not sensitive enough.

In contrast, this system is medically approved.

HSE Chief Operations Officer Anne O’ Connor said patients who go to an Emergency Department with Covid-19 symptoms can also be given this and returned home, if appropriate.

“They have an app, and they are monitored by the clinical team in the hospital,” she said.

“This has been particularly innovative because we have been able to monitor people who either have been discharged with Covid, not admitted with Covid and sent home.”

Patients consent to share their data with the medical team before signing up.

It is now in use by almost all HSE hospitals, many community services and 450 GP practices.

In Munster, Covid patients can also access the system at a number of other locations including Cork University Hospital, the Bons Secours hospital in Cork, South Tipperary General and the Limerick Assessment Hub.