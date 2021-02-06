Cork’s Sanctuary Runners founder sets up virtual National Thank You Day

Co-founder of Cork’s Sanctuary Runners has set-up a National Thank You Day to give people in Ireland a “positive lift” as it approaches a year since the country’s first diagnosed Covid-19 case.

Graham Clifford, the National Co-Ordinator of The Sanctuary Runners, is encouraging people in Ireland to virtually say ‘thank you’ this February 28 to those that have helped them through this difficult year.

“As we near the one-year anniversary of the first case of Covid19 in Ireland I wanted to come up with something which would positively distract people. Something proactive where people can thank those who've helped them through this most difficult of years. Friends, strangers, loved ones, anyone. Something to give the country a lift,” he said.

Mr Clifford said that this day is largely for the “unsung sound people” in life that probably often forget about:

“One wet and wintry Monday morning I was looking out the window at the lads working on the bin lorries thinking 'I bet no one ever says thanks to them' - yet there they are week in, week out during this pandemic making sure our society keeps on functioning.

“And there are so many unsung sound people like that - the bubbly shop assistant, the kind neighbour, the stranger who always says hello on his morning walk past your house, the helpful postman, the teacher who goes over and above.

"On National Thank You Day I'm sticking a sign in the garden for the lads on the bin lorries to say ‘#Thanksamillion’.”

There are many ways to participate in National Thank You Day, but due to social distancing, the day will take place virtually.

“We're encouraging as many people as possible in Ireland to virtually reach out that hand of friendship to people to say thank you for being there over the last year when they were needed. To say thank you for those small actions which had a massive impact. To send a text, WhatsApp, Tik Tok, video, picture to say thank using the hashtag ‘thanks a million.’ Or to post a card or letter to someone specifically to say thank you.

“Also we're hoping migrants in Ireland can become involved and we'll be translating #Thanksamillion into other languages on social media too!” On February 28, Mr Clifford said you can expect to see “an outpouring of love and gratitude towards those who have helped us as individuals on the darkest and most difficult of days.”

Mr Clifford hopes to offer some light on social media at the end of the month to thank those who most deserve it.

“Instead of looking back in despair we want to look forward with hope - we believe that National Thank You Day will help us all. Because at the end of the day without the help of others we simply wouldn't find a way through this.”