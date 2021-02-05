Body of woman found in burning car removed from scene in Co Cork

The body of a woman found in a burning car has been removed from the scene in Doneraile in north Co Cork.

Assistant state pathologist Dr Margot Bolster has completed her examination of the scene and will now conduct a post mortem on the body at Cork University Hospital.

The woman’s body was discovered at Drumdeer Wood at about 4.30pm on Thursday.

Gardaí said the body was found inside a car that was on fire near Drumdeer Wood.

Dr Bolster and members of the Garda Technical Bureau carried out an examination of the wooded area on Friday.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was in the Doneraile area between 3pm and 5pm, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage, to contact Fermoy Garda Station.

The woman, 72, was from Dromahane, Mallow in the north of the county.

A man, 62, who was known to the woman, was rescued by gardaí from the nearby River Awbeg.

He is being treated at Cork University Hospital, where his condition is described as stable. Gardaí are hoping to conduct an interview with the man when possible.

Frank Roche, a councillor in the Fermoy area of Cork, said the community is in shock.

“Drumdeer is a quiet area and what happened is not normal in the area. It is shocking,” he said.

“It’s a rural woodland area, and if you wanted to go for walk in the area you would usually go to a park which is three miles up the road.

“This woodland area is normally used by people hunting, or shooting or hound dogs, it wouldn’t be an area where people go walking.”

Frank Roche, a councillor in the Fermoy area of Cork, said the community is in shock.

Mr Roche, an agricultural contractor, came across the scene on Thursday evening.

“I was driving a tractor and it was only by accident that I came across it, I saw the guards but thought it was a Covid checkpoint, but then I saw more guards and realised it was serious,” he added.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who was in the Doneraile area between 3pm and 5pm, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage, to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025-82100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.