Amount of Covid-19 deaths at University Hospital Waterford having 'traumatic' effect on staff

Dr Landers said the hospital was the busiest in the country on Thursday morning, with over 100 Covid-19 inpatients
Dr Rob Landers said the hospital remained under 'severe pressure.' File picture: Facebook

Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 16:27
Steven Heaney

The high number of Covid-19-related deaths and hospitalisations at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) is having a “traumatic” effect on staff there.

That’s according to surgical pathologist and former clinical director, Rob Landers, who said the hospital remained under "severe pressure."

Speaking to WLR FM on Thursday, Dr Landers said the pressure on UHW was compounded by the fact that so many staff members are out sick or unavailable for work due to the virus.

“It’s been a very bruising month for the hospital,” he said.

Dr Landers said the hospital was the busiest in the country on Thursday morning, with more than 100 Covid-19 inpatients.

Eight patients were in intensive care and 60 more were on some form of intense oxygen support as of this morning.

We have had a lot of deaths in the hospital and behind every one of them is a bereaved family and a life story and it’s hugely traumatic on all involved.

Dr Landers said extra refrigeration capacity at the hospital’s mortuary — constructed last March — had begun to be used this month.

“It gives the scale of the deaths that are happening and what we’re going through as a city and county here,” Dr Landers said. 

Paying tribute to staff at the hospital, Dr Landers said that while their work was “harrowing” they deserved credit for performing superbly under such challenging conditions.

