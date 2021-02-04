Man charged over burglary in west Cork 

A man in his 20s has been charged for breaking into a vacant house and stealing tools
Thu, 04 Feb, 2021 - 09:22
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary in West Cork on January 11.

Bandon gardaí received a report that a vacant house in Enniskeane had been broken into overnight and that tools had been stolen.

Detectives began gathering CCTV from the area whilst uniform gardaí carried out house-to-house enquiries.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s on Wednesday, February 3 in relation to the investigation.

He was detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Bandon District Court on February 12.

Read More

'It is soul-destroying': Cork ICU nurse tells public that lockdown is a necessity, not a punishment

More in this section

Patrick O'Brien court case Ian Wright 'disappointed' as Tralee teen who racially abused him escapes conviction
Cork Toy Show star releases special ‘Hug for You’ Valentine's Day card Cork Toy Show star releases special ‘Hug for You’ Valentine's Day card
UCC film graduate in contention for Oscar nomination UCC film graduate in contention for Oscar nomination
Nurse having headache and tired from work while wearing PPE suit for protect coronavirus disease.

'It is soul-destroying': Cork ICU nurse tells public that lockdown is a necessity, not a punishment

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

  • 8
  • 9
  • 26
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices