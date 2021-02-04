Man charged over burglary in west Cork 

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to a burglary in West Cork on January 11.

Bandon gardaí received a report that a vacant house in Enniskeane had been broken into overnight and that tools had been stolen.

Detectives began gathering CCTV from the area whilst uniform gardaí carried out house-to-house enquiries.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s on Wednesday, February 3 in relation to the investigation.

He was detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Bandon District Court on February 12.