Ian Wright 'disappointed' as Tralee teen who racially abused him escapes conviction

Football pundit Ian Wright said he is “disappointed” that an Irish teenager who admitted racially abusing him escaped a criminal conviction.

Patrick O’Brien, of Tralee, abused the former England striker in private messages on Instagram last May after he lost a Fifa game on PlayStation.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to harassing Wright on May 11, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act 1997, and sending a message by phone that was grossly offensive, obscene and menacing.

At a sentencing hearing at Tralee District Court on Wednesday, Judge David Waters said he “didn’t see anything to be gained” by imposing a criminal conviction, and handed O’Brien probation.

The judge said the language used by O’Brien was reprehensible, but was the unthinking behaviour of a naive, immature young man.

He added that O’Brien had written an apology to Mr Wright, which was accepted by the Arsenal star who forgave his abuser.

In a statement posted on Twitter following the hearing, Mr Wright said the case was not about revenge.

He said “This case was never about revenge, it was always about consequences for acts of racism. My forgiveness of this young man was for my own deeply personal need and desire to move forward without further anguish.

“I am a 57-year-old man that has experienced racism throughout my life.

“I wasn’t expecting my forgiveness to be an invitation to lighten a sentence.

“Seeing this judgment, I can only wonder what deterrent there is for anyone else who spouts this kind of vile racist abuse.

“An individual wished death upon me because of my skin colour.

“No judge’s claims of ‘naivety’ or ‘immaturity’ will ever be acceptable to us.

“The supposed immaturity and naivety of our attackers is never any comfort.

“So yeah I am disappointed. I’m tired. We are all tired.”

Mr Wright, 57, was a prolific goal scorer, most notably with Arsenal, where he won the Premier League title.

He earned 33 caps for the England national team, scoring nine goals.

After his retirement from professional football, he became a popular pundit appearing on the BBC, ITV and BT Sport.