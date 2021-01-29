Man, 40s, dies following collision between car and lorry in Limerick

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward
Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 08:38
Steve Neville

A man in his 40s has died following a collision between a car and a lorry in Limerick.

Gardaí were alerted to a two-vehicle collision on the M7 Motorway, Eastbound at Richill, Lisnagary at around 9.10pm last night.

The occupant of the car, a man in his 40s, was treated for injuries but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

No other injuries are reported.

Gardaí said that the deceased has been removed from the scene to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The collision site has been preserved for examination by garda forensic collision investigators this morning.

Gardaí added that the road is closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They are calling for any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time, to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

