Woman fighting for her life following alleged assault in Clare

A young woman is fighting for her life in hospital after an apparent assault in Co Clare last night.

The incident is understood to have occurred shortly after 6.00pm in the Market area of Ennis town centre.

Passers-by are believed to have raised the alarm by contacting Gardaí.

Gardaí and ambulance paramedics responded to the call and soon established that there was a person inside a public toilet. Unable to gain access to the toilet, the fire service was requested to assist.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station attended the scene and gained entry to the toilet.

Ambulance paramedics and an advanced paramedic, specially trained in advance life support skills, assessed and treated the woman.

Gardaí confirmed that the woman in her 20s has been taken to University Hospital Limerick where her condition has been described as critical.

Gardaí sealed off an area of Upper Market Street and Garraunakilla.

An indoor carpark and the public toilet where the woman was found were also preserved as part of the investigation.

A crime scene technician photographed the area while a more detailed technical examination will also be carried out.

Gardaí added that a man in his mid-30s, was arrested by Gardaí and is currently detained in Shannon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are also appealing for anybody who may have witnessed this incident or were in the Market area of Ennis between 5.30pm and 6.30pm to contact them.

They are also appealing to any road users, particularly those with camera footage, to contact the Incident Room at Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

They said that investigations are ongoing.