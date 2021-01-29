Woman fighting for her life following alleged assault in Clare

The incident is understood to have occurred shortly after 6.00pm in the Market area of Ennis town centre
Woman fighting for her life following alleged assault in Clare

generic stock garda jacket gardai gardaí

Fri, 29 Jan, 2021 - 09:07
Patrick Flynn

A young woman is fighting for her life in hospital after an apparent assault in Co Clare last night.

The incident is understood to have occurred shortly after 6.00pm in the Market area of Ennis town centre. 

Passers-by are believed to have raised the alarm by contacting Gardaí.

Gardaí and ambulance paramedics responded to the call and soon established that there was a person inside a public toilet. Unable to gain access to the toilet, the fire service was requested to assist.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station attended the scene and gained entry to the toilet. 

Ambulance paramedics and an advanced paramedic, specially trained in advance life support skills, assessed and treated the woman. 

Gardaí confirmed that the woman in her 20s has been taken to University Hospital Limerick where her condition has been described as critical.

Gardaí sealed off an area of Upper Market Street and Garraunakilla. 

An indoor carpark and the public toilet where the woman was found were also preserved as part of the investigation.

A crime scene technician photographed the area while a more detailed technical examination will also be carried out. 

Gardaí added that a man in his mid-30s, was arrested by Gardaí and is currently detained in Shannon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are also appealing for anybody who may have witnessed this incident or were in the Market area of Ennis between 5.30pm and 6.30pm to contact them. 

They are also appealing to any road users, particularly those with camera footage, to contact the Incident Room at Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

They said that investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Mum who flies to Lanzarote for daughter's treatment warns against blanket quarantine

More in this section

Garda stock Gardaí resolve stand-off in Cork without injury or incident
Sinn Féin TD calls for extension on St Kevin's site submissions, fears residents not consulted  Sinn Féin TD calls for extension on St Kevin's site submissions, fears residents not consulted 
Update: Missing Cork teen located safely Update: Missing Cork teen located safely
Garda stock

Man, 40s, dies following collision between car and lorry in Limerick

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

  • 7
  • 24
  • 27
  • 33
  • 34
  • 40
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices