Gardaí resolve stand-off in Cork without injury or incident

Gardaí have successfully resolved a stand-off incident in a house on the southside of Cork city today.

The alarm was raised at around 3pm after a woman locked herself into a room at a property on the Bandon Rd.

Several garda units, including members of the armed support unit, were deployed to the scene amid concerns that the woman might self-harm.

A trained garda negotiator arrived and managed to engage the woman in dialogue.

Following almost 90-minutes of negotiation, the woman was eventually persuaded to leave the room without incident just before 5pm.

A senior garda spokesman confirmed that the incident had been resolved without incident and without injury.