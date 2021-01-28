Gardaí resolve stand-off in Cork without injury or incident

Several garda units, including members of the armed support unit, were deployed to the scene amid concerns that the woman might self-harm.
Gardaí resolve stand-off in Cork without injury or incident

Gardaí negotiated with the woman for almost 90 minutes. File picture.

Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 21:01
Eoin English

Gardaí have successfully resolved a stand-off incident in a house on the southside of Cork city today. 

The alarm was raised at around 3pm after a woman locked herself into a room at a property on the Bandon Rd.

Several garda units, including members of the armed support unit, were deployed to the scene amid concerns that the woman might self-harm.

A trained garda negotiator arrived and managed to engage the woman in dialogue.

Following almost 90-minutes of negotiation, the woman was eventually persuaded to leave the room without incident just before 5pm.

A senior garda spokesman confirmed that the incident had been resolved without incident and without injury.

Read More

EU explores legal avenues amid AstraZeneca vaccine dispute

More in this section

Update: Missing Cork teen located safely Update: Missing Cork teen located safely
Cork student who volunteered on frontline of Covid-19 pandemic wins scholarship Cork student who volunteered on frontline of Covid-19 pandemic wins scholarship
Landlord of Cork 'Covid party houses' contests court order Landlord of Cork 'Covid party houses' contests court order
Gardaí resolve stand-off in Cork without injury or incident

Sinn Féin TD calls for extension on St Kevin's site submissions, fears residents not consulted 

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

  • 7
  • 24
  • 27
  • 33
  • 34
  • 40
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices