Gardaí seek public's help finding missing Cork teen

AJ is described as being 5'3", of a slight build with brown hair and blue eyes.
AJ O'Sullivan is missing from his home in Bishopstown, Co Cork.

Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 16:08
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage boy missing from Cork.

AJ O'Sullivan, 15, has been missing from his home in Bishopstown since Wednesday morning, January 27.

AJ is described as being 5'3", of a slight build with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what AJ was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with any information on AJ's whereabouts are asked to contact Bishopstown Garda Station on 021 454 1012, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

