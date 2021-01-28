Cork Marina reopens after body of woman recovered from river

The remains have been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place
Gardaí confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the body was discovered at approximately 8.30 am. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 11:31
Steven Heaney and Eoin English

A garda investigation is underway following the recovery of the body of a woman from the River Lee near Cork City this morning.

Gardaí confirmed to the Irish Examiner that the body was discovered in the water shortly before 8.30 am. 

Cork City Fire Service said that three units from the Anglesa St station were dispatched at approximately 8.31 am, following a call from the coast guard. 

The Marina was sealed off following the discovery.

The remains have been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The Marina has since been reopened to the public.

Gardaí said they are now conducting enquiries in a bid to trace the woman’s last known movements.

They said the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.

It is understood that nothing at this stage suggests there is anything of a suspicious nature involved in the death.

More to follow. . . 

