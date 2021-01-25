Cork restaurant only Irish newcomer to Michelin star list

A County Cork restaurant has been awarded a Michelin star, the only Irish newcomer to the list.

Dede at the Baltimore Customs House is the latest outlet among what is now 18 Michelin Star restaurants here.

Head Chef Ahmet Dede has previously been awarded a star himself in 2019 which he retained in 2020.

The 2021 Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland was unveiled at a digital ceremony this evening.

The supremely talented @chefahmetdede shares his Turkish heritage with the lucky people of Baltimore #MICHELINSTAR21 #MICHELINguideGBI pic.twitter.com/z3qZOoyjFq — The MICHELIN Guide (@MichelinGuideUK) January 25, 2021

Speaking at the launch, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said: “This has been a hugely challenging period for the hospitality industry and our thoughts remain with all those who have suffered from the pandemic and by the restrictions that have been put in place.

"We were heartened by the number of chefs who called us during the year to ensure we were still going ahead with the Guide and our yearly awards.

The Michelin Guide is about promoting the hospitality industry as a whole and we want to shine a light on the hard work, tenacity and commitment of chefs and restaurant teams.

Irish restaurants that held their Michelin Star from previous years are the Two Star Restaurants Patrick Guilbaud and The Greenhouse in Dublin City along with Aimsir in Celbridge.

Elsewhere, other one-star restaurants are Ichigo Ichie (Cork City Centre); Chestnut in Ballydehob, West Cork; Chapter One, Variety Jones and L’Ecrivain in Dublin City; Liath in Blackrock village, Dublin; Aniar and Loam (Galway City); Campagne and Lady Helen at Mount Juliet Hotel (Kilkenny); Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna (Clare); House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore (Waterford); Bastion (Kinsale) and The Oak Room at Adare Manor in County Limerick.

There were three Irish recipients of the new Michelin 'Green Star' distinction which highlights restaurants that are leaders in sustainability practices.

The recipients were Kai and Loam Restaurant (both Galway City) and Inis Meáin Restaurant & Suites on the Aran Island of Inishmaan in Co Galway.

Four restaurants joined the list of 18 8 Bib Gourmand recipients in the Republic of Ireland. The award recognises establishments offering good food at affordable prices.

The four newcomers were: Goldie in Cork City; Spitalfields in The Coombe, Dublin City; Volpe Nera in Blackrock, Co Dublin and Table Forty One in Gorey, Co Wexford.

In the North, three Belfast restaurants retained their Michelin Star status - Eipic (Howard Street), Ox (Oxford Street) and The Muddlers Club (Cathedral Quarter).

While five Northern Ireland establishments retained their Bib Gourmand awards from last year - Balloo House in Killinchy, Newtownards; Noble (Holywood); Wine & Brine (Moira) and Belfast’s Deanes at Queen’s and Home in Wellington Place.

Ross Lewis of Chapter One in Dublin was honoured with the Michelin Chef Mentor award 2021, whilst Noble Restaurant in Holywood won the Michelin Service and Welcome Award 2021.