Cope Foundation halts external contract cleaning service due to Covid

Move done in bid to reduce movement of people between locations and reduce risk of transmission
The charity, which provides supports and services to thousands of adults and children with an intellectual disability, has redeployed staff to its residential centres to maintain those services. Picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 26 Jan, 2021 - 10:14
Eoin English

The Cope Foundation has suspended its external contract cleaning service at all of its active residential and admin sites as part of wider measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.

“This has been done in an effort to reduce the movement of people between our locations and reduce the risk of transmission. This decision is clinically-based, is being risk assessed and reviewed weekly by the organisation,” a spokesperson for the charity said.

The charity, which provides supports and services to thousands of adults and children with an intellectual disability, has redeployed staff to its residential centres to maintain those services and it is prioritising day services for those deemed to have the highest needs. However, it is unable to provide home support, respite or short break services.

It has also taken the decision to suspend its external contract cleaning service.

"We fully appreciate that the decisions we have to make and the current restrictions are having a very serious impact on people supported by the Foundation. We sincerely wish it were otherwise," the spokesman said.

“We are hopeful that the situation with Covid-19 will improve in the coming weeks and months and the rollout of the vaccination programme will help to ease the impact of this pandemic on our services."

