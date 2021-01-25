'Nurses are really exhausted': UCC lecturer who rejoined frontline urges people to stay home

A UCC lecturer who returned to the frontline is urging the public to respect the Level 5 lockdown and to follow public health advice.

Former ICU nurse Dr Angela Flynn, a lecturer in UCC’s School of Nursing and Midwifery, has rejoined the frontline at CUH.

She told the Irish Examiner that so far, she has done three 12-hour shifts and is hoping for more.

She said she is “aiming to do one or two [shifts] per week where I can fit it in around my UCC workload.”

ICU numbers have been rising since December, and on Sunday there were 221 confirmed Covid-19 patients in ICUs around the country.

The figure represents the highest number since the pandemic began.

Dr Flynn previously worked in Cardiothoracics and Intensive/Critical Care prior to becoming a lecturer in UCC in 2002.

Speaking to The 96FM Opinion Line with PJ Coogan about why she offered to help, Dr Flynn said she had to do something.

“I have been an ICU nurse in the past and while I’ve been lecturing for a long time now, the more we were hearing from our colleagues in nursing and the more we were seeing on the media about the extent to which the ICUs were becoming overwhelmed, I honestly couldn’t sit on my hands much longer,” she told the show.

“Not that I didn’t have plenty to do be doing, we’re very very busy in UCC. We’re trying to continue with all our programmes online and supporting all our students.

“Of course, our nursing students are under particular pressure.

“I just thought that I had to do something. The surge this time is so much more serious than the first surge.”

Dr Flynn said that she helped out in the first wave of the pandemic doing contact tracing and as a volunteer but added that it is "so different" this time.

She said her nursing colleagues were “exhausted” and that she “felt the need to go and help out”.

'Respect level 5'

Dr Flynn said that it was "disheartening" when she saw people not following the restrictions.

She stated: “They [nurses] are working so hard. I am doing the odd shift, but for people doing this as their regular job, they are exhausted.

“And then the odd moment you get to look out the window…and you see cars coming and going and you see the shopping centre busy.

“And it does not look anything like a level 5 lockdown should look like.

“That’s really soul-destroying for the people that are working and sweating – and boy do you sweat in that PPE.

“It’s very tough.”

Dr Flynn said that she wanted to urge people to stay at home.

“I’m using this chance now to just absolutely implore people to stay at home, wash your hands, open your windows.

“We know now that the ventilation issue is really important - this is an airborne virus.”

She called on people to “take all the public health messages on board and really respect level 5”.

Dr Flynn added: “Covid has no respect for people or their ages, so we have to respect Level 5.

“The nurses are really exhausted and they need you to do that for them.”