Gardaí arrest man after seizing three handguns in West Cork

Gardaí are questioning a man after they seized three handguns during an operation in West Cork.

Fri, 22 Jan, 2021 - 22:12
Eoin English

The man, who is in his 60s, is being questioned in Clonakilty Garda Station this evening where he was detained under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act throughout the day for questioning.

The man was arrested after gardaí from Clonakilty searched a house in the town just before 8pm on Thursday and recovered three handguns and a quantity of ammunition.

The search was mounted as part of an ongoing intelligence-led investigation into suspected criminality in the region.

The guns and ammunition will be subject to detailed forensic analysis by ballistics experts.

It is understood that a decision was due to be made this evening on whether to charge the man or release him without charge and to prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Wife of man who died from Covid-19 pleads with public to wear masks

