Cork City stalwart fondly remembered after passing away from Covid-19

A Cork City Football stalwart passed away from Covid-19 last night.

Finbarr O'Shea was a renowned figure at Turners Cross for many years.

His nephew Tony Tobin shared the sad news on Twitter in the early hours of this morning.

He called him a CCFC legend and said: "He was known at the cross for his volunteering over many years and his flat green cap was his signature."

Mr O'Shea was very involved with the club and would always lend a hand whether it was chasing after balls, making tea, guarding the dressing room door or driving players to and from games.

His nephew said that Mr O'Shea devoted his life to the football club.

Tributes have been pouring in since the news broke.

Broadcaster John Creedon said: "A sweetheart of a man. This is truly the end of an era, as Finbarr joins John Kennedy, Noelle Feeney and all the other City volunteers in that great City dressing room in the sky.

"I trust St Finbarr will have a fresh cardigan and flat cap waiting for him. RIP."

Cork City fans shared fond memories of seeing him at games at Turner's Cross and beyond with everyone in agreement that Finbarr O'Shea is a club legend.

Tony shared photos and videos and told how his uncle will be dressed "in his finest CCFC gear for his final journey".

His famous green flat cap will sit on top of his coffin.