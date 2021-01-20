Covid-19 outbreak reported at West Kerry Community Hospital

There are reports of an outbreak of Covid-19 at a community Hospital in County Kerry.

Up to 14 residents at West Kerry Community hospital in Dingle are believed to have been affected, along with a number of staff members.

An outbreak is declared when two or more people contract the virus in a given facility.

Contacted for comment, a spokesperson for HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said it could not comment on individual outbreaks, in the interests of confidentiality and the privacy of individuals concerned.

"The HSE’s Department of Public Health responds to notified cases or outbreaks of Covid-19.

"The Department of Public Health undertakes a risk assessment of the situation, appropriate investigations are carried out and control measures put in place if required," the spokesperson added.